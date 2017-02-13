WSU Downs Loyola With Balanced Scoring

CHICAGO (AP) — Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 16 points and Wichita State pulled away from Loyola-Chicago in the second half for an 81-64 win on Sunday.

Wichita State (23-4, 13-1 Missouri Valley) led 40-36 at the half shooting 13 for 26 from the floor and 9 for 11 from the free-throw line. Loyola (16-11, 6-8) kept pace, going 14 for 33 from the floor and 5 for 6 from the line.

But the Shockers emerged from the break and outscored Loyola 19-10 in the first eight minutes and led 59-46 on a pair of Rauno Nurger free throws. The Ramblers closed to 59-52 when Ben Richardson made a pair of free throws with 9:47 left but couldn’t get closer.

Markis McDuffie and Rashard Kelly each scored 11 points and Shaquille Morris had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Shockers.

Clayton Custer scored 19 points, Aundre Jackson finished with 15 and Milton Doyle added 13 for the Ramblers.