49ers, Chargers, Broncos Seeking New Coaches

Three NFL teams joined two others in needing new head coaches Sunday, after two of them fired their coaches and a third saw their head coach voluntarily step down.

The San Francisco 49ers fired Chip Kelly after one season. The Niners also fired longtime general manager Trent Baalke. San Francisco was 2-14 for the season

The San Diego Chargers fired Mike McCoy after the team finished 5-11 for the season.

Meanwhile, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak announced he was resigning. The Broncos finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs one year after winning Super Bowl 50.

Those three teams join the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars in seeking new head coaches. The Rams fired Jeff Fisher with four weeks left in the season and the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley with three weeks left.

The Buffalo Bills, who fired head coach Rex Ryan with a week left in the season, are expected to name Anthony Lynn their new head coach. Lynn served as the interim head coach for the final week of the season.